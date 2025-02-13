National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:EDV FY2024 Earnings

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a report released on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

Shares of EDV opened at C$31.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.92. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$21.11 and a one year high of C$34.84.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

