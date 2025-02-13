Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 944 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

