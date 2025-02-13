Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $154.91 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $278.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

