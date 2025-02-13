Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 207.3% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 46,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,430 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

