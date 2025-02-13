Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.3% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

EEM stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.