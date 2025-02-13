Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.2% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $203.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $172.54 and a 12 month high of $205.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.52 and a 200-day moving average of $197.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

