MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC owned 1.30% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Crosspoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crosspoint Financial LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IGLD opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.