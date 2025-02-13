MTM Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RSP opened at $179.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $156.16 and a 12-month high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.