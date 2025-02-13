MTM Investment Management LLC Buys 3,661 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 460.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 105,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 56,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.69 and a 200-day moving average of $173.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.24 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

