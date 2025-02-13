Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.980-3.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.640-14.740 EPS.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.88.

MSI stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $464.80. 1,368,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.21. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $316.34 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

