Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 28,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,542,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 114,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 78,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

