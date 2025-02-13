Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,416,000 after purchasing an additional 536,191 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,651,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,885,000 after purchasing an additional 260,304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after purchasing an additional 492,084 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 946,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,628,000 after acquiring an additional 175,351 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 881,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,351,000 after acquiring an additional 205,253 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 7.4 %

EFG stock opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average of $101.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

