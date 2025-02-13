Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 195.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,237,000 after buying an additional 21,215,739 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after buying an additional 2,823,773 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,456,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,114,000 after buying an additional 2,253,597 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,914,000 after buying an additional 1,869,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,724,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,036,000 after buying an additional 1,809,770 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

