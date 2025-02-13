Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.73 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

