Monica Tepes Purchases 10,000 Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) insider Monica Tepes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($10,580.03).

LON:EAT traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 85.10 ($1.06). 399,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,490. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a market cap of £306.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.01 and a beta of 1.05. European Assets Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 79.12 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.20 ($1.15).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

