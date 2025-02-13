Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCRI. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $92.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $64.50 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 16.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Transactions at Monarch Casino & Resort

In related news, CEO John Farahi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,059,477.20. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 518.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 98,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,118,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1,289.7% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 73,512 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,488,000 after buying an additional 72,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 67,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Further Reading

