Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.74. Approximately 82,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 21,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

Mogo Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.91, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.31.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

