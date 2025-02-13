MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.130-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.0 million-$950.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $908.2 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

MKS Instruments stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,387. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $97.54 and a twelve month high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.11, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.54.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $31,187.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,707.19. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,048.40. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.