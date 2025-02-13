MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. MJ Gleeson had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

MJ Gleeson Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of LON GLE opened at GBX 503.50 ($6.27) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £293.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,525.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 494.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 552.71. MJ Gleeson has a 1 year low of GBX 439.50 ($5.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 654 ($8.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In related news, insider Graham Prothero acquired 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of £40,019.80 ($49,813.04). 16.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder. Its two-bedroom homes start from circa £100,000. Gleeson’s vision is “Building Homes. Changing Lives”, prioritising areas where people need affordable housing the most.

