Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the January 15th total of 28,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MCVT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.86. 86,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,632. Mill City Ventures III has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

