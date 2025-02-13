MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Trading Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 4,458 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 1,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

