MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $50.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.76.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM traded up $5.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,226,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

