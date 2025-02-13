MGB Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,190 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MGB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $248.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $150.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.31.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

