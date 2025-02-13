MGB Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,567 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

MGB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URA opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

