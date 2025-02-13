MGB Wealth Management LLC Has $485,000 Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dantai Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Cameco by 44.2% during the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,305,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 8.3% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

