MGB Wealth Management LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MGB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

JEPI stock opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.71. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

