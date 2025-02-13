MGB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,301 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $351.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $266.99 and a fifty-two week high of $358.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

