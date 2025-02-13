MGB Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDP. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 468.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

PDP stock opened at $113.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average is $106.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $89.46 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

