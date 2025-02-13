MGB Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,133 Shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 559.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 53,386 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $252,000.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF stock opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.77. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $97.89. The stock has a market cap of $187.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

