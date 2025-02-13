MGB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of MGB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

VUG opened at $421.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

