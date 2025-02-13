MFG Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,377,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $71.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

