MFG Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 118.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 56,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

NYSE D opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

