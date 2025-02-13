Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Stock Price Down 6% – What’s Next?

Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.74. Approximately 329,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 657,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.
Metsera Stock Performance
About Metsera
Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.
