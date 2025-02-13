Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the January 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.0 days.
Metro Price Performance
Metro stock remained flat at $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Metro has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20.
Metro Company Profile
