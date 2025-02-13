Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the January 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.0 days.

Metro stock remained flat at $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Metro has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20.

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

