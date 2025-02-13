Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 108.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRUS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Merus from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. Merus has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 17.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Merus during the third quarter worth about $675,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Merus in the third quarter worth about $1,870,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Merus in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

