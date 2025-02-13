Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 46128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.38. The stock has a market cap of £4.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile

The company is currently implementing its maiden project of developing a modern port and logistics facility at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. The facility will be developed over 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of appx 1,000 meters.The terminal will be designed to handle vessels of up to 4000 DWT having a draft of up to 5 meters, with the potential to handle vessels up to 10 meter draft at a later stage.

Logistics Facility

Karanja Terminal will also house an ultra-modern logistics complex spread over approximately 100 acres of land.

