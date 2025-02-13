Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Stock Price Up 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 311,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 142,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Melkior Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.
Melkior Resources Company Profile
Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.
