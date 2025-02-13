MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,683. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.79. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

