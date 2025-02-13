McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 107 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $123.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $102.20 and a twelve month high of $127.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.