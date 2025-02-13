McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $73,000 in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XVV. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period.

XVV stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.72 million, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

