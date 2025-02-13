McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $156.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

