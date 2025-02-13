Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $534,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,170.16. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $4,361,430. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $105.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.