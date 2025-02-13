Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.930-0.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion.

Marui Group Price Performance

Shares of MAURY remained flat at $31.09 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 178. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10. Marui Group has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 10.26%.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

