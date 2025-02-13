Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.820-10.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.200-2.260 EPS.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $290.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.37 and its 200-day moving average is $261.87.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,791.10. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

