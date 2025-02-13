Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Susquehanna

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $255.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAR. Barclays reduced their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.

Shares of MAR opened at $290.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.37 and a 200 day moving average of $261.87.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Marriott International by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

