Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Susquehanna lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.95.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $72.59 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

