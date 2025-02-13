Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $453,000 Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,178 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

