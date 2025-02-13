Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.32 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,885,000 after buying an additional 2,224,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,425,000 after acquiring an additional 870,449 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,803,000 after acquiring an additional 833,080 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $23,366,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of GSK by 107.3% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 965,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,483,000 after purchasing an additional 500,010 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.3932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.