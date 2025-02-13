Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,431,000 after purchasing an additional 884,580 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,130,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,551,000 after buying an additional 330,433 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,117,000 after buying an additional 205,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 736,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,353,000 after acquiring an additional 178,634 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 402,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,434,000 after acquiring an additional 162,567 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $264.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $225.36 and a one year high of $298.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.18.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

