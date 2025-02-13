Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 422 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.09.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE TRI opened at $175.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.83 and its 200 day moving average is $165.74. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $149.50 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 30.45%. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 44.17%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.